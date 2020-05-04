Woodbine's Lawson cautiously optimistic about horse racing's return

One Bad Boy, ridden by jockey Flavien Prat, crosses the finish line to win the Queen's Plate at Woodbine Racetrack, in Toronto on Saturday, June 29, 2019. im Lawson is cautiously optimistic there could be live horse racing as early as next month. Buoying the Woodbine Entertainment CEO's optimism is the Ontario government's gradual easing of COVID-19 restrictions Monday, allowing some mostly seasonal businesses to re-open. The novel coronavirus pandemic forced the suspension of harness racing at Woodbine Mohawk Park in March and postponement of the April 18 start of Woodbine Racetrack's thoroughbred campaign _ and subsequently the $1-million Queen's Plate. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn