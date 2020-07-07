Raptors Uprising GC point guard Kenny Got Work gets another NBA 2K League award

Raptors Uprising GC Seanquai Harris, left to right, Joshua McKenna, Kenneth Hailey, Christopher Doyle, Trevion Hendrix, and Yusuf Abdulla pose for a photo at their Bell Fibe House in Toronto on Thursday, June 21, 2018. Raptors Uprising GC point guard Kenneth (Kenny Got Work) Hailey has been named player of the week in the NBA 2K League for the third time this season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

 TIJ

TORONTO - Raptors Uprising GC point guard Kenneth (Kenny Got Work) Hailey has been named player of the week in the NBA 2K League for the third time this season.

The 30-year-old from Memphis also won the award in Weeks 1 and 3 of the esports season.

Hailey averaged 33.4 points, 9.5 assists and 4.4 steals across five series games as Toronto won both Week 8 matchups, improving to a league-best 12-0 record this season.

He shot 67.7 per cent from the field (69-of-102) and 65.7 per cent from three-point range (23-of-35).

Hailey began Week 8 by helping Raptors Uprising set an NBA 2K League record for most wins to start a regular season (11), sweeping Heat Check Gaming on June 29.

Three nights later, he had a combined 102-point, 26-assist and 15-steal effort against Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai.

Taken 11th overall in the inaugural 2018 NBA 2K League draft, Hailey is the longest-serving Raptors Uprising player and the only player to represent Toronto in all three NBA 2K League seasons.

In 12 matches this season, he is averaging career-bests in points (33.4), assists (8.1), steals (3.5) and field-goal percentage (62.7).

The Raptors return to action in Week 10 when they take on Pacers Gaming on July 16 after a bye in Week 9.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2020.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you