Buying time; Tokyo Games postponement a boon for injured Canadian athletes

TJ Sanders (right) celebrates along with Nicholas Hoag after blocking a spike attempt by Cuba during the men's volleyball 2020 Olympic qualification tournament at the Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 11, 2020. The postponement of the Tokyo Games to 2021 is a boon to several Canadian athletes whose injuries would have kept them out of the Games this summer, or whose performance and preparation would have been compromised by injury. They have the luxury of time now. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Lam