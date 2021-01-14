EPL calls off game, calls captains to order end to hugging

FILE - This Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 file photo shows a general view of a social distancing message on display outside the Villa Park stadium, home of Aston Villa, in Birmingham, England. Aston Villa has on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 reported a ‚Äúsignificant‚Äù coronavirus outbreak and closed its training ground a day before a scheduled FA Cup home game against Liverpool. Villa says ‚Äúdiscussions are ongoing between medical representatives of the club, the Football Association and the Premier League.‚Äù (AP Photo/Rui Vieira, file)