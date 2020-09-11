Toronto Raptors hope for Game 7 win against Boston Celtics tonight

Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell (24) celebrates after scoring and drawing a foul against the Boston Celtics during the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. For the first time since the most famous shot in team history, the Raptors will play a Game 7 on Friday night.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Mark J. Terrill