Canadian Olympic team doctor says plan for Tokyo Games without vaccine

Director of medical services for VANOC, Dr. Mike Wilkinson, left, and mobile unit manager Dr. Ross Brown speak to reporters in a mobile medical unit setup at the Whistler Athletes' Village for the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympic Games in Whistler, B.C., on Wednesday January 20, 2010. Canada's Olympic team doctor believes the Tokyo Games can happen in 2021 without a COVID-19 vaccine, but with major modifications. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck