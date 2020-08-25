Tuesday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
NHL Playoffs
Best-of-Seven Eastern Conference Semifinals at Toronto
Boston vs. Tampa Bay
(Bruins lead series 1-0)
Best-of-Seven Western Conference Semifinals at Edmonton
Vancouver vs. Las Vegas, 9:45 p.m.
(Golden Knights lead series 1-0)
---
NBA Playoffs
Best-of-Seven Western Conference Quarterfinals
Utah vs. Denver
(Jazz lead series 3-1)
Dallas vs. L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.
(Series tied 2-2)
---
MLB
American League
N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, postponed, rain
Houston 6 L.A. Angels 3, first game
Boston at Toronto
Baltimore at Tampa Bay
Chicago Cubs at Detroit
Minnesota at Cleveland
L.A. Angels at Houston, second game
Oakland (Manaea 1-2) at Texas (Gibson 1-2), 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brault 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-2), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Harvey 0-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-0), 8:15 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 2-2) at San Diego (Paddack 2-2), 9:10 p.m.
National League
Miami at N.Y. Mets, first game
Philadelphia at Washington
Chicago Cubs at Detroit
Cincinnati (Castillo 0-3) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 1-2), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brault 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-2), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Harvey 0-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-0), 8:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 8:40 p.m., 2nd game
Seattle (Gonzales 2-2) at San Diego (Paddack 2-2), 9:10 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 2-4) at Arizona (Young 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 2-0) at San Francisco (Cueto 2-0), 9:45 p.m.
---
Major League Soccer
New England at D.C. United
Cincinnati at Chicago
New York at Philadelphia
Vancouver at Montreal, 8 p.m.
Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
---