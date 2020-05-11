Mike Weir ready to take on Champions Tour as 50th birthday approaches

Mike Weir watches his tee shot on the second hole during the first round of the U.S. Open Championship golf tournament, Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Pebble Beach, Calif. Weir had structured his entire 2020 golf season around his 50th birthday on Tuesday, with an eye to joining the PGA Tour Champions. Things haven't quite gone as planned thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, but he's ready for the senior circuit now. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Carolyn Kaster