Blue Jays exercise club option on Dolis contract, decline option on Anderson

Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Rafael Dolis delivers during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Monday, July 27, 2020, in Washington. The Toronto Blue Jays exercised the 2021 club option on Dolis's contract and declined the club option for right-hander Chase Anderson. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Nick Wass

 NW

TORONTO - The Toronto Blue Jays exercised the 2021 club option on reliever Rafael Dolis's contract and declined the club option for right-hander Chase Anderson.

Dolis was a reliable option in the bullpen for Toronto last season, posting a 2-2 record, five saves, seven holds and 1.50 earned-run average over 24 appearances. He will earn US$1.5 million next season.

The 32-year-old right-hander, who also handled closer duties on occasion, finished the 60-game campaign with 31 strikeouts, 14 walks and held opponents to a .193 average.

Dolis, who started his big-league career with the Chicago Cubs in 2011, signed with the Blue Jays as a free agent last February after four seasons with the Hanshin Tigers in Japan.

Anderson, also 32, was 1-2 with a 7.22 ERA over 10 appearances last season. He made seven starts and had three relief appearances in his seventh big-league season and first with Toronto.

Opponents hit .315 off Anderson, who had 38 strikeouts and 10 walks over 33 2/3 innings. He was slated to earn $9.5 million next year but will instead get a $500,000 buyout.

