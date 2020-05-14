Toronto FC fullback Justin Morrow happy to be back on the training field

Toronto FC defender Justin Morrow (2) controls a pass during first half MLS action against the Houston Dynamo, in Toronto on Saturday, July 20, 2019. Amidst talk that the MLS may look to return to action with all teams playing in the Orlando area, veteran fullback Justin Morrow and other Toronto FC players are back training - albeit by themselves and under strict COVID-19 protocol. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov