VANCOUVER - Fancy yourself as a FIFA gamer?
The Vancouver Whitecaps may have a job for you. The MLS team announced Monday it is holding a countrywide esports FIFA competition -- Search for the ONe.
The last gamer standing in the single-elimination, winner-takes-all format will then challenge Whitecaps incumbent gamer Alex (Exraa) Gonzalez to become the team's official eMLS athlete for the 2021 season.
“Growing up, not many people would have believed that they could get paid to play FIFA, but now that opportunity presents itself,” Tyler Wilson, Whitecaps FC director of strategic partnerships & innovation. “Last season Exraa proved to be a top contender in eMLS. We know that there is an exceptional amount of FIFA gaming talent across Canada. Who has what it takes to step up, become the ONe, and take on the challenge?”
The competition starts Nov. 6. For more information go to whitecapsfc.com/theONe.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2020