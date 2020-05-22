The Spring League in U.S. interested in forming partnership with CFL

CFL balls are photographed at the Winnipeg Blue Bombers stadium in Winnipeg Thursday, May 24, 2018. An American developmental football league wants to help CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie out. Brian Woods, the CEO of The Spring League, has approached Ambrosie about a partnership. Woods is offering an opportunity for some CFL teams to practise with and play against Spring League squads in September in a condensed format he says has proven beneficial to his operation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods