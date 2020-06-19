Mouths to feed, no money coming in; rodeo stock contractors feel pandemic pain

Jess Lockwood, of Volborg, Montana, is bucked off Blackstone Afterparty in the bull riding event during rodeo finals action at the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Sunday, July 14, 2019. Canada's rodeo stock contractors are caught between bulls and broncs and an empty bank account. Rodeos cancelled or postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic means bucking stock isn't bringing in money this summer. The animals still have to be fed, and fed well to maintain strength and power to buck when rodeo does reboot. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh