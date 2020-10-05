Oscar Klefbom injury adds another wrinkle to draft, free agency for Edmonton Oilers

Edmonton Oilers' Oscar Klefbom (77) and Patrick Russell (52) battle in the corner during training camp in Edmonton on July 14, 2020. Ken Holland's to-do list in a big week of NHL business is getting longer. The Edmonton Oilers general manager expects top defenceman and power-play quarterback Oscar Klefbom to miss at least a chunk of the 2020-21 season because of a problematic shoulder. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson