AP sources: NFL cancels Hall of Fame game, delays inductions

FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2019, file photo, Denver Broncos wide receiver Trinity Benson (2) can't catch a pass under pressure from Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jayson Stanley (23) during the second half of the Pro Football Hall of Fame NFL preseason game in Canton, Ohio. The NFL has canceled the Hall of Fame game that traditionally opens the preseason and is delaying the 2020 induction ceremonies because of the coronavirus pandemic, two people with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday, June 25, 2020. The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the decision has not been publicly announced, though an announcement is expected later Thursday. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)