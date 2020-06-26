Lockdown U members earn nomination for CFL's 2010-19 all-decade squad

B.C. Lions' Ryan Phillips (21) and Edmonton Eskimos' Kenny Ladler (37) try to scoop up the loose ball during second half CFL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Friday, September 23, 2016. For years, Phillips was the elder statesman of Lockdown U, the stingy secondary that helped the B.C. Lions win two Grey Cups. Fittingly, the unit is well represented in nominations for the CFL's all-decade (2010-19) team. Phillips and former teammates Dante Marsh and Korey Banks were all selected for consideration on the squad. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson