Corey Conners hits record breaking 7-under 65 at Masters, Mike Weir makes cut

Corey Conners, of Canada, tees off on the second hole during the third round of the Masters golf tournament Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. As one Canadian made history at Augusta National Saturday, another made the cut for the first time in six years.

Conners, a 28-year-old Listowel, Ont. native started his Saturday with a 7-under 65, the lowest round ever by a Canadian, to finish his second round. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Charlie Riedel