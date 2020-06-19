Canadian international Lindsay Agnew signs with North Carolina Courage

Canada's Lindsay Agnew salutes supporters at the end of the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between Canada and New Zealand in Grenoble, France, Saturday, June 15, 2019. Canadian international Lindsay Agnew, who played for Sydney FC in Australia's W-League Grand Final in March, has signed a one-year contract plus an option with the defending NWSL champion North Carolina Courage. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Francisco Seco