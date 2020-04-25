Wake Forest fires coach Danny Manning after losing stretch

FILE - In this April 4, 1988, file photo Kansas' Danny Manning, facing camera at center left, is mobbed by fans and teammates after he led his team to an 83-79 victory over Oklahoma in the championship game of the NCAA men's basketball Final Four in Kansas City, Mo. Manning orchestrated one of the biggest championship game upsets with his 31 points, 18 rebounds and five steals. (AP Photo/Susan Ragan, File)