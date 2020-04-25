Tampa mayor lightheartedly apologizes to NFL's Tom Brady

FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2020, file photo, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, smiles while greeting people during the Gasparilla Parade of Pirates in Tampa, Fla. Castor is poking fun at last week's attention-grabbing incident involving NFL superstar Tom Brady. Tampa didn’t exactly give Brady the best of welcomes when he was ejected from a downtown park while working out last Monday. In a letter posted on social media, the mayor apologized “for the miscommunication," saying her previous law enforcement background prompted her to "investigate the sighting of a G.O.A.T running wild in one of our beautiful city parks.” (Martha Asencio Rhine/Tampa Bay Times via AP, File)