Despite pandemic, league-leading Toronto FC ahead of its 2017 championship year pace

Toronto FC's Alejandro Pozuelo, front centre, celebrates his goal with teammates during second half MLS soccer action against the Philadelphia Union, in East Hartford, Conn., Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Having clinched a playoff berth with a 1-0 victory Sunday in Cincinnati, Toronto FC looks to match a club record with a sixth straight win Wednesday when the New York Red Bulls come to East Hartford. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jessica Hill