Raptors veteran Lowry believes the NBA restart will "work perfectly"

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) and head coach Nick Nurse chat courtside during second half NBA basketball action against the Chicago Bulls, in Toronto on February 2, 2020. Kyle Lowry believes with the NBA's stringent safety protocols that the restart will happen "perfectly" at Walt Disney World. Speaking to the media for the first time in four months, Lowry was feisty, chastising one reporter for having bad WiFi, pretending he couldn't hear another reporter, and saying the best part of the four-month layoff was not having to speak to "you guys." But the Raptors veteran was very serious about COVID-19 concerns in Florida, and said the NBA has done an excellent job of keeping players protected. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn