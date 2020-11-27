Toronto Raptors open NBA pre-season at Charlotte, face Miami in "home" game

People walk past the Scotiabank Arena, where the Toronto Raptors and the Toronto Maple Leafs play, in Toronto, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. The Raptors are on the road against the Hornets Dec. 12 and 14th, and then host the Miami Heat in a "home" game on Dec, 18 to round out their three-game pre-season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette