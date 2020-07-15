Gasol: It's pretty simple - it's being more responsible as human beings"

Toronto Raptors' Marc Gasol warms up before the team's NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics in Boston on October 25, 2019. Marc Gasol spent part of the summer of 2018 on a rescue ship in the Mediterranean Sea, helping pluck terrified people from the water, migrants fleeing Libya for the shores of Europe. Gasol was vocal about his anger and frustration at the time in an Italian government that was trying to halt the influx of refugees. The Toronto Raptors centre has seen the stain of racism in Europe, including his home country of Spain. And so while the U.S. has erupted in anti-racism Black Lives Matter protests, and social and racial justice will be a theme of the NBA's restart at Walt Disney World, Gasol knows racism extends far beyond America's borders. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Michael Dwyer