Jorge Masvidal to fight UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman on 6 days notice

Jorge (Gamebred) Masvidal, left, talks to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson after a welterweight mixed martial arts bout against Nate Diaz at UFC 244 early Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in New York. Masvidal has stepped in on six days notice to fight welterweight champion Kamaru (The Nigerian Nightmare) Usman on Saturday at UFC 251. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Frank Franklin II