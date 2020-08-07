Canadian international Jonathan David has verbal agreement to join France's Lille

United States goalkeeper Zack Steffen (1) watches through the legs of Canada forward Jonathan David (20) as he lines up a shot on net during first half of CONCACAF Nations League soccer action in Toronto, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. David has a verbal agreement to join France's Lille for a Canadian-record transfer fee of 30 million euros ($47.3 million), according to a source with knowledge of the deal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston