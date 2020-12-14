Underdog Montreal Impact in for tough test against Honduran club CD Olimpia

Montreal Impact striker Anthony Jackson-Hamel and CD Olimpia defender Johnny Leveron have mixed reactions to a call by the referee during second half of the first leg of the 2020 CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals in Montreal on March 10, 2020. Preparing to play has looked a little different for the Montreal Impact over the past few weeks. Instead of running on-field drills and refining tactics with teammates ahead of Tuesday's CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal match with Olimpia, players spent two weeks executing solo fitness plans while quarantining at home. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson