Raptors' Siakam benched against Knicks reportedly as disciplinary move

Toronto Raptors' Pascal Siakam, left, looks to pass as San Antonio Spurs' Rudy Gay defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. The Raptors chose not to play Siakam on Thursday against the visiting New York Knicks as a disciplinary action, starting Norman Powell in place of the struggling forward. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Darren Abate