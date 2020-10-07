LONGUEUIL, Que. - The Blainville-Boisbriand Armada of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League have had 18 members of their organization test positive for COVID-19.

Players and staff have been placed in isolation for 14 days. The team's activities are suspended indefinitely.

The announcement Wednesday came two days after the Armada suspended in-person activities after learning of one positive test following the first weekend of regular-season play.

The Sherbrooke Phoenix also suspended in-person activities after playing the Armada twice last weekend.

The QMJHL was the only one of three Canadian major-junior hockey leagues to open play around its traditional start date during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Ontario Hockey League and Western Hockey League have said they hope to start in December.

More coming.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2020.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.