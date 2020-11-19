Riders quarterback Fajardo unsure where he'd be without Lawrence's hit on Collaros

Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo attempts a pass on the run during first half CFL West Division final action against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, in Regina, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. Fajardo, who'd previously been with Toronto (2015-17) and B.C. (2018), stepped in and took control of the offence, helping Saskatchewan (13-5) finish atop the West Division standings. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Taylor