Winnipeg Jets sign defenceman Sami Niku to two-year, $1.45M contract

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) tries to skate around Winnipeg Jets defenceman Sami Niku during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. The Jets have signed Niku to a two-year contract with an average annual value of US$725,000.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/John Locher

 JL

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets have signed defenceman Sami Niku to a two-year contract with an average annual value of US$725,000.

The 24-year-old Finn played 17 games for the Jets last season and had five assists and 12 penalty minutes.

Niku played in 18 games for the American Hockey League's Manitoba Moose last season and recorded 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) and 12 penalty minutes.

Niku made his NHL debut for Winnipeg in 2017-18 and has recorded 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in 48 career games.

Niku was drafted by the Jets in the seventh round, 198th overall, at the 2015 NHL draft.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2020.

