Citrus vs. Cactus: Tampa-Dallas NHL final is duel of former coaching associates

Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn, right, backhands the shot past Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, left, for a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. In the surreal year of COVID-19 it will be two U.S. Sunbelt squads battling in an empty rink on the bald Canadian prairie in September to determine the NHL champion of this traditional winter sport. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Ray Carlin