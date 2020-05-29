Police want Liverpool's title decider in neutral stadium

FILE - In this file photo taken on March 11, 2020, Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a Champions League soccer match between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England. The Premier League trophy should have been in Liverpool‚Äôs hands by now. This week should have featured a victory parade through the streets of Liverpool. But the wait to end the 30-year title drought goes on. (AP Photo/Jon Super)