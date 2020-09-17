Canadian looks forward to high-profile darts match against Fallon Sherrock

Canadian Jeff (The Silencer) Smith is seen during his Grand Slam Of Darts match against Ted Evetts, in Wolverhampton in a Nov. 13, 2016, handout photo. Smith will be back performing in front of fans Friday at the 300,000-pound ($512,660) Bwin World Series of Darts Finals in Salzburg, Austria. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-PDC, Christopher Dean, *MANDATORY CREDIT*