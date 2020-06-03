Siakam: Moving from Cameroon to becoming a minority in the U.S. was a 'shock'

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam heads to the locker room as time runs out in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets Sunday, March 1, 2020. Pascal Siakam feels the suspicious eyes on him when he walks into upscale shops.The Toronto Raptors forward said in his 10 years since moving from Cameroon, he's come to expect the racial profiling he experiences living as a black man living in the U.S. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, David Zalubowski