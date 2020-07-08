Games are restarting, but few reporters will be there

FILE - In this Sunday, June 14, 2020, file photo, Schalke's German head coach David Wagner gives an interview before the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Schalke 04 and Bayer Leverkusen in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. Many familiar pregame sights won't be taking place when baseball and the NBA return later this month. Managers won't be exchanging lineup cards at home plate, first pitches will be in the top of the first instead of pregame and basketball lineup introductions might be a little more socially distant. (Ina Fassbender/Pool via AP, File)