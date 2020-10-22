Forge FC scores late to win CONCACAF League preliminary-round game in El Salvador

C.D. Municipal Limeno's Samuel Gimenez and Forge FC's Dominic Samuel, right, battle for the ball during first half 2020 Concacaf League preliminary round soccer action in San Salvador on Thursday Oct. 22, 2020. Anthony Novak's 83rd-minute goal lifted 10-man Forge FC to a 2-1 victory over El Salvador's CD Municipal Limeno in a Scotiabank CONCACAF League preliminary-round game Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Carlos Cardenas *MANDATORY CREDIT*