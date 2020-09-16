Have Mercy: Blowouts stir talk of mercy rule to end lopsided ballgames early

New York Yankees' Clint Frazier scores a run behind Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk (85) after Tyler Wade was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded during the third inning of a baseball game in New York on September 15, 2020. The sight of position players having pitches thrown at batting practice speed clobbered over the wall took the shine off the opener of a critical series between the Blue Jays and Yankees and renewed discussion about whether a mercy rule should be considered at the big-league level. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP - Adam Hunger