Blue Jays balance final week of season with eye on likely post-season appearance

Toronto Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel Jr., left, celebrates with Joe Panik after scoring on a Jonathan Davies RBI-double in the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. Buoyed by a victory over Philadelphia that ended a six-game losing skid, the Blue Jays will look to finish strong over the final week with series against New York and Baltimore. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Michael Perez