Raptors players were among the first to speak up about an NBA boycott

Players take a knee during the Canadian national anthem before an NBA basketball game between the Toronto Raptors and the Milwaukee Bucks, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Toronto Raptors' playoff game against the Boston Celtics on Thursday night has been postponed in the aftermath of a weekend police shooting in Wisconsin, but the NBA says its post-season will resume, sources tell The Associated Press. The sources say the NBA postponed all three of its playoff games at Walt Disney World Resort on Thursday in Florida. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Mike Ehrmann, Pool Photo