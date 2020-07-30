Criminal case opened against FIFA president Gianni Infantino

FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 file photo, FIFA president Gianni Infantino speaks to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Soccer governing body FIFA says its $1.5 billion coronavirus relief plan to revive the sport and help national associations stay afloat comes with “strict compliance and audit requirements.” “This relief plan is a great example of football’s solidarity and commitment in such unprecedented times,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said Wednesday, July 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, file)