Montreal Canadiens sign goaltender Jake Allen to two-year contract extension

St. Louis Blues goalie Jake Allen (34) makes the save during second period NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff action against the Vancouver Canucks, in Edmonton, Wednesday, Aug.19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

MONTREAL - The Montreal Canadiens have signed goaltender Jake Allen to a two-year contract extension.

The deal, which kicks in for the 2021-22 campaign, is worth US$2.875 million per season.

Montreal acquired Allen in a trade with St. Louis on Sept. 2.

The 30-year-old Allen played 24 games with the Blues this past season and posted a 12-6-3 record with a 2.15 goals-against average and .927 save percentage and two shutouts.

The Fredericton native also made five playoff appearances, registering a 2-1-1 record with a 1.89 GAA and a .935 save percentage.

The Blues selected Allen in the second round, 34th overall, at the 2008 NHL draft. He played 289 games with St. Louis, posting a 148-94-26 record, 2.50 GAA and a .915 save percentage.

The Canadiens hope Allen can fill the team's need for a capable backup who can lighten the load of all-star workhorse Carey Price.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2020.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.