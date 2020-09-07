England international Kallum Watkins leaves Wolfpack for Salford Red Devils

England's Kallum Watkins is tackled by Australia's Josh Dugan during their Rugby League World Cup game in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. England international Kallum Watkins, who joined the Toronto Wolfpack in May but never got to play for the transatlantic rugby league team because of the pandemic, has signed a three-year deal with Salford Red Devils. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Andy Brownbill