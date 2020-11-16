Reverse Retro: NHL looks back for league's future with new jersey program

A model wears a Toronto Maple Leafs NHL jersey in this undated handout image provide by Adidas. Dan Near and his team at Adidas saw the numbers and were brainstorming about how to proceed. The NHL had just released a survey on fans' favourite all-time jersey designs, and 22 of the top-25 were either retro or now-defunct looks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Adidas *MANDATORY CREDIT*