Laryea puts on a show as Toronto FC rallies to down league-leading Columbus 3-1

Toronto FC midfielder Richie Laryea (22) celebrates his goal with Toronto FC midfielder Michael Bradley (4) while Playing against the Vancouver Whitecaps during first half MLS Canadian Championship soccer action in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Canadian fullback Richie Laryea had a goal and two assists as Toronto FC rallied in the second half to defeat league-leading Columbus Crew SC 3-1 in a battle of Eastern Conference heavyweights Sunday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette