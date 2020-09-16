Jays reliever Giles goes back on the injured list; Hernandez activated

Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Ken Giles, right, celebrates with catcher Danny Jansen after closing out the Tampa Bay Rays during the ninth inning of a baseball game in St. Petersburg, Fla., on July 24, 2020. Toronto Blue Jays reliever Ken Giles returned to the 10-day injured list Wednesday due to a right arm injury. Manager Charlie Montoyo said the right-hander had an MRI exam but he had yet to see the results. The move likely means Giles will not play again this season. He missed almost seven weeks with a right forearm strain before returning last week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Chris O'Meara