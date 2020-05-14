NFL players accused of armed robbery at South Florida party

FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2019, file photo, Washington Redskins cornerback Quinton Dunbar (23) reacts after intercepting a pass from Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel during the second half of an NFL football game in Landover, Md. Dunbar got his wish when he asked out of Washington and got traded to Seattle during the offseason. Now he has a chance to learn the Seahawks system and potentially land himself a big pay day next year. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)