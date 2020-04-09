Curling Canada cancels remaining championships on 2019-20 schedule

Manitoba skip Kerri Einarson, third Val Sweeting, second Shannon Birchard and lead Briane Meilleur pose with the trophy after defeating Ontario to win the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Moose Jaw, Sask., Sunday, February 23, 2020. Curling Canada announced Thursday that the remaining national curling championships on its 2019-20 calendar have been cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward