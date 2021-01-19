Don Sutton, Hall of Fame pitcher for Dodgers, dies at 75

This May 8, 2018, file photo shows Retired Los Angeles Dodgers numbers Don Sutton (20) and Don Drysdale's (53) at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Sutton, a Hall of Fame pitcher who spent most of his career in a Los Angeles Dodgers' rotation that included Sandy Koufax and Don Drysdale, has died, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. He was 75. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP, File)