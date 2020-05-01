Instead of playing rugby at home this weekend, Canada captain works out and waits

Team Canada's Ghislaine Landry, right, looks for an opening against Team England's during quarter-final action at the HSBC Canada Women's Sevens at Westhills Stadium in Langford, B.C., on Sunday, May 28, 2017. Landry was supposed to lead her country out on the field this weekend at the HSBC Canada Women's Sevens in Langford, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito